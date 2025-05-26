Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 94,916 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 441,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.5%

WYNN stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

