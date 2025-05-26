Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.18. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $42.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $14.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $45.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $54.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.11.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,115.43 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,099.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

