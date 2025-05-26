Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ICE

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $176.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $131.79 and a twelve month high of $179.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,634.16. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,082 shares of company stock worth $1,868,802. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $575,383,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

