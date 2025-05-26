Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for CHRW Q3 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

