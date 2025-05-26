Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for TSE:QSR Q2 Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$96.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$92.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.13. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$83.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.78.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.87, for a total value of C$180,616.42. Also, Senior Officer Duncan Stanley Allpress Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.73, for a total transaction of C$2,577,575.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,739. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.