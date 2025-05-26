Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Amgen Q2 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.22. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.66 on Monday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.