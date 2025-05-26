Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for MLM Q3 Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.57. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.17 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $561.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

