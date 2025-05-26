Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for Terex FY2025 Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Terex Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:TEX opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. Terex has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Terex by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Terex by 128.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

