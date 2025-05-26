Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for MHK Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $101.12 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $17,880,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

