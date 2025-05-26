Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Xerox Earnings

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Xerox in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 619,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 431,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

