Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WCC Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.67 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $164.81 on Monday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $216.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in WESCO International by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

