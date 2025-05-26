Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.64%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,230 shares of company stock worth $8,903,734. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.