106,900 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DINO opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.