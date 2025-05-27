12,285 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This represents a 4.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

