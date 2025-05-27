15,216 Shares in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.08% of FreightCar America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 88,356 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,711,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.73. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

