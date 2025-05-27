1stdibs.Com’s (DIBS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

