22nd Century Group’s (XXII) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XXII

22nd Century Group Trading Down 7.8%

XXII stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $172.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.43% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.