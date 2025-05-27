259 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $439.09 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.17.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.