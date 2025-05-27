27,300 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $12,949,587.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,118,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,626,631.58. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $586,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,850.81. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,560 shares of company stock worth $51,836,937. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

