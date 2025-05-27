28,200 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.44 and a twelve month high of $128.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

