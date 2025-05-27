3,100 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

