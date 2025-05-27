31,560 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,084.31. This represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

