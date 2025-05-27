37,400 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its position in Southern by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 132,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Southern by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

NYSE:SO opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

