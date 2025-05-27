374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
374Water Stock Up 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.18. 374Water has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
