374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.18. 374Water has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

374Water Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 374Water by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 304,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 374Water by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in 374Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.