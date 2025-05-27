3D Systems’ (DDD) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 535,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,521 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 210,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

