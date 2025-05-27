3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Hold (C+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c+) rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $96.76 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 147,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 11,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $835,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

