4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

