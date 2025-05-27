4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

