5E Advanced Materials’ (FEAM) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $4.23 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The company has a market cap of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.37). Equities analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

