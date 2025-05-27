5E Advanced Materials’ (FEAM) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FEAM
5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.9%
5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.37). Equities analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 5E Advanced Materials
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.