60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
