908 Devices’ (MASS) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of MASS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.26. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 109.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Spoto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $270,145.59. This represents a 18.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

