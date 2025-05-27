93,544 Shares in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Seadrill as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,459,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after purchasing an additional 384,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,429,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,498,000 after purchasing an additional 320,392 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its stake in Seadrill by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,039,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,332,000 after buying an additional 467,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,400,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seadrill by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 651,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDRL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Seadrill Price Performance

Seadrill stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Seadrill Limited has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $56.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.48). Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Seadrill

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.