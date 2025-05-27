Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.38. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 140,151 shares traded.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

