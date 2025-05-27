Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.38. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 140,151 shares traded.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
