Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $10.29. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 113,501 shares traded.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 233,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 223,821 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

