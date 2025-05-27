Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $10.29. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 113,501 shares traded.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.