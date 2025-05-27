Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 574.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.7%

WMS opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

