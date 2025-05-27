Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

