Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.27 and traded as high as C$18.94. Air Canada shares last traded at C$18.79, with a volume of 846,345 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry purchased 7,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$110,646.91. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

