Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$144,000.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Grace Tang sold 4,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$144,000.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at C$36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.20. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.65 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

Featured Stories

