Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 224,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Down 0.2%

ALLE stock opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

