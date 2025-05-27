Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KKM Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KKM Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average is $208.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

