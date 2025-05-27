Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 126,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.