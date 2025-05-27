Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,009,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 128,594 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $436,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

