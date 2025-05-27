Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $85.15.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

