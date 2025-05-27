American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

