American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Reduced by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,469 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,363,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

