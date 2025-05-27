American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,173.9% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

