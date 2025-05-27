Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.