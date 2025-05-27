Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

