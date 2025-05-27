Analysts Set Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Target Price at $23.25

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRND shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE:GRND opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Grindr news, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $11,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,619,727 shares in the company, valued at $156,953,727.17. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 480,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $11,432,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,610,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,570,508.44. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,054,770 shares of company stock valued at $48,848,167. Company insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grindr by 838.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grindr by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Grindr by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grindr by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

