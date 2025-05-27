Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives $94.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $97,418.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,016. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $587,191. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 3,560.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.70. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.